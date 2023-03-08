Spotify Debuts New Scroll-Style Discovery Feed

Spotify, the leading global music platform, is leaning towards the endless video feeds that you might see on apps like TikTok and Instagram. The app's UI is getting a big redesign, and the focus is on offering previews to boost content discovery. The first major change is the discovery feed, which now features personalized recommendations for songs, playlists, and albums in the form of video slides.

These short video snippets offer a glimpse into the song and the artist behind it, complete with the track playing in the background. You can choose to hear a snippet, while tapping on a playlist or album preview will offer a glimpse of the tracks in that bundle. Folks that are paying for a Premium subscription will also see the AI DJ feature that offers a selection of songs and some history on the artist, song, or album.

Spotify is also implementing a similar approach for the dedicated podcast hub. Just like music recommendations, you will also see podcast recommendations in the form of video previews right at the top, where you can watch a short snippet of a video podcast episode. Interestingly, if the volume is disabled, you can get a taste of a recommended podcast through real-time transcript of the audio clip.