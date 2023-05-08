How To Improve The Sound Quality Of Songs And Podcasts On Spotify

Spotify's sound levels for music and podcast tracks is normally set to approximately 96 kbit/s for both desktop and mobile platforms and 128 kbit/s when streamed through the web player. However, depending on your internet connectivity, the quality can go as low as 24 kbit/s. Music tracks can be bumped up to high-quality audio with about 160 kbit/s.

Whether you listen to Spotify tracks through a Wi-Fi connection or stream content using mobile data, you should be able to set up different preferences for either scenario. For instance, if you are worried that Spotify will eat up too much cellular data, you can choose a lower streaming quality. Inversely, when top-notch Wi-Fi is on hand, you can go all out and pick the best possible audio setting so you can hear the finer details of certain songs.

To enhance audio quality on Spotify, make sure you are accessing the platform through only one device for now — audio settings will not appear when Spotify Connect is in use. Follow these steps on your mobile device:

Launch the Spotify app. Tap the Home button. Hit the gear icon in the top-right corner of the page to open Settings. Select Audio Quality. Again, this menu will not show up if you have Spotify running on a different device. Under Settings, pick your preferred audio quality for "Wi-Fi streaming" and "Cellular streaming." Note that mobile data rates will apply for the latter setting.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

The steps are similar for Spotify on a desktop. Just click your profile photo in the top-right corner of the page and hit Settings. Under the "Audio quality" section, click on the dropdown next to "Streaming quality" and pick your preferred level.