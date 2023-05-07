5 Of The Best Music Apps That Work With Android Auto

Google's Android Auto app transforms your car's navigation and entertainment system into a user interface that's more familiar to you — that of your Android phone, to be precise — making it way easier to continue doing certain mobile tasks safely while you're behind the wheel. One such phone activity is listening to music. You can use a variety of music apps that are compatible with Android Auto and wirelessly access your favorite songs while in the car. Of course, every app user is different and may favor one platform over the other. If you don't have one in particular that you use more often than others, there are several options for you to try.

If you want to keep it within the Google family, you can probably be happy using YouTube Music — previously known as Google Play Music — as it offers several features you would want in a well-rounded audio-streaming platform, such as a serviceable recommendations algorithm and an expansive music catalog. If you upgrade to the premium version of the service for at least $9.99 per month (with a one-month free trial), you can download your playlists for offline listening without having to hear ads in between tracks, among other things. However, if you'd like to try out other music apps while on the road, there are several solid options.