Big Google Bard AI Update Adds New Languages, Audible Responses, And Image Prompts

Google's LLM AI chatbot Bard had a tricky launch, but the tech company has been polishing its product ever since. Bard's functionality has been greatly expanded since its earliest days, as it aims to keep up with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Today, the Silicon Valley-based company has announced one of its biggest updates ever, which expands access, offers more ways to interact with Bard, and ushers in features that should make the model easier to use and work with.

The first major news relates to Bard's gradual worldwide rollout. Google says the AI chatbot is now available in "most of the world" and can be interacted with in "the most widely spoken languages." While we don't have an exact number as far as languages go, we do know that Bard now speaks more than 40, and that figure includes "Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi, and Spanish," according to the company. The expansion isn't the only major update Google announced today. There are several other major changes aimed at boosting user productivity and enhancing the number of ways the language model can be interacted with.