Chat-GPT Could Be Changing The Way You Think, And You Might Not Even Realize It

Hardly any tech innovation in recent memory has made such a profound impact as AI. From writing answers to creating sophisticated visual art and even generating music, generative AI tools like ChatGPT have captured the public imagination. Such is their sheer impact that regulatory agencies are busy establishing guardrails so that these AI tools don't end up snatching human jobs or, in the worst-case scenario, bring forth the doom of human civilization.

These AI tools are far from perfect, especially when it comes to their inherent bias. But it appears that this bias is not only a flaw of these AI tools, as they can very well affect human thoughts and alter beliefs, especially children. According to collaborative research from the experts at Trinity College, Dublin, and the American Society for Advancement of Science (AAAS), these generative AI models may also alter human beliefs, especially when it comes to their perceptions of what AI can do and what they should trust.

A recurring theme of the research paper, published in the journal Science, is that when people strongly believe these generative AI programs to be knowledgeable and confident, they are more likely to put their trust in them. And one of the most common problems plaguing generative AI models like ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing Chat is hallucination.