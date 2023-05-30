Tech Experts, Leaders Warn Of AI Extinction Risk

Global leaders in AI development and research minds have once again joined hands to raise alarm about the risks posed by artificial intelligence. Championed by the Center for AI Safety — a San Francisco-based nonprofit that aims to counter the "societal-scale risks associated with AI" with responsible research and advocacy — the statement likens AI to pandemics and nuclear war.

Titled "Statement on AI Risk," the letter argues that AI poses an extinction risk, and therefore should be a global priority. The ultimate objective is to bring together all the stakeholders, from scientists and policymakers, to journalists and organizations profiting from it, to foster a productive discussion and reach a meaningful solution.

Among the signatories are OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chief of Google's DeepMind unit Demis Hassabis, Stability AI head Emad Mostaque, Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo, and Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott. Notable omissions from this statement are Apple, Google, Meta, and Nvidia.

This isn't the first time that a collective voice has been raised against AI risks, but this is the first that top AI executives like Altman have joined the chorus. Over the past few weeks, multiple notable voices have talked about building a regulatory oversight mechanism so that AI development happens responsibly, and it doesn't harm human prospects. However, the lingering fear is that AI could open the same kind of Pandora's box that the advent of social media and the internet did.