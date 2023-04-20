F1 Legend Michael Schumacher's Family To Sue Over Controversial AI-Generated Interview

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher's family is planning to sue a German magazine following a claimed interview with him that was actually generated by an AI. On the cover of the edition that was published on April 15, the weekly celebrity tabloid Die Aktuelle plastered a picture of the F1 racer with the headline "Michael Schumacher, the first interview." A machine-translated version of the sub-head says "it sounds deceptively real." The magazine further claimed that it was not a quote compilation from family and friends, but statements from the Ferrari icon himself.

The magazine only disclosed much later that the interview was the result of an AI-fueled interaction, and not with Schumacher himself. Soon after the faux interview was published, fans took to social media to lambast the German magazine's stunt. The AI used for the interview was allegedly Character.AI, a language model developed by the folks behind Google's own conversational model called LaMDA.

After the online ruckus stirred by the chatbot interview, a spokesperson for the Schumacher family told ESPN that a lawsuit against the publisher was inbound. Schumacher, who jointly holds the record for the most Formula One championships under his belt alongside British driver Lewis Hamilton, hasn't been seen in public since 2013 after a skiing accident. He is reportedly under private medical care closely guarded by his family in Switzerland