The Secret Bing AI Feature That Lets It Impersonate Celebrities

Accessing Bing Chat doesn't require any specialized hardware, and there isn't any software-side exclusivity either. Whether you are running macOS or Windows on your computer, you can play with Bing Chat without restrictions. Interestingly, just two weeks ago, Microsoft ported the Bing Chat experience to Edge browser for Android and iOS. Moreover, the same facility is also available in the standalone Bing app for the mobile platform.

On desktop, you don't need to switch browsers, or even change the search engine. Just go to Bing.com, and perform any search query. On the search results screen, you will see a Bing Chat interface in a box alongside the right edge of the screen. The easiest way is downloading the standalone Bing app or the mobile version of Edge browser from the App Store or the Google Play Store. This test was mostly run on the Bing mobile app installed on an iPhone.

The only obstacle you might run into is the waitlist system. When you first launch Bing.com from your browser, you will be asked to sign in with your Microsoft account to be put on the waitlist, and a suggestion will also pop up to download the Edge browser to proceed higher up the waiting list. However, if you are in a rush, you can try this browser extension called Bing Chat for All Browsers, which only requires your Microsoft account sign-in, and works on Chrome and Firefox browsers.