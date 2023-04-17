This Viral AI-Generated Drake Song May Be More Than Meets The Eye

If you need more proof that AI-generated content is firmly entrenched in the valley of the uncanny, perhaps this song may convince you. Titled "Heart on My Sleeve," this song has gained immense popularity on social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter. Its creation is allegedly credited to artificial intelligence.

The track features eerily accurate imitations of famous artists Drake and The Weeknd. The lyrics sound like something these artists would write (some AI tools can mimic lyrical and writing styles), and the vocal tracks might fool untrained casual listeners who don't listen to these artists frequently.

It opens with the recognizable Young Metro intro, followed by a catchy club beat with what seems like Drake's rapping and The Weeknd's chorus. Some speculated that it could be a leaked song, but Twitter users quickly uncovered evidence that the track might be an AI experiment. The fact that this song caused confusion at all is noteworthy.

The song's origin is under investigation, with the online detective work led by AppSumo's Mitchell Cohen, an entrepreneurial business mogul leading the B2B service company's memberships division. According to his findings, the song can be traced back to a TikTok account named ghostwriter977. The account encourages users to click on a link in its bio to access the full song, but the link redirects to a website asking for their phone number in exchange for the song. You can also find the song on YouTube, which has more than 223,000 views as of writing.