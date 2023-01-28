Google's New AI Can Generate Any Type Of Music From Text

In case you haven't heard by now, we're barreling toward a glorious, Skynet-esque reality where AI feels dangerously close to sentience. We're not there yet, but things are changing in a hurry.

While AI-powered tools and tech have been around for years, its advancement is reaching levels where it's starting to threaten the human reliance of many key industries, from fast food restaurants to software engineering. We've all heard about the universal wonders of ChatGPT of late, and it hasn't even yet reached its peak form.

Now, Google is showing us just how smart AI can be when it comes to creating music. A team of researchers at the tech giant have revealed MusicLM, an AI tool that can create music based on instructional text. Again, this is something others have tried before, but MusicLM seems to represent a quantum leap in the capabilities these sorts of systems can have.