Joe Rogan Sounds The Alarm On AI With Deep-Fake Podcast

Joe Rogan, one of the biggest podcast personalities on the planet, sat with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for an episode of his popular podcast show to talk about AI advancements. However, neither Rogan, nor Altman, actually sat for the conversation. The nearly hour-long episode was generated entirely by ChatGPT, mimicking the distinct tone of Rogan, as well as Altman.

Not just in terms of the intellectual verbosity that these two are known for, but also their real voice pattern. Even the Eminem track playing in the episode was generated by an AI tool called 40 Hertz. If you need any precedent for such a stunt, none other than David Guetta played a song by the Grammy-winning rapper at one of his concerts, the entity of which was generated using an AI.

This is going to get very slippery, kids. https://t.co/lB0TRMJFYS — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) April 11, 2023

While Guetta's musical adventure once again stirred a hot debate around ethics and copyright while using such a tool, Rogan's AI-generated episode takes things to a whole another level. The ChatGPT responses vocalized for the episode broach a wide range of deep topics like the future of AI, ethical issues, the technical foundations of AI, and the risks to real human jobs.

Even dystopian topics like putting a cutting-edge conversational AI like ChatGPT into a humanoid Android robot, and the potential of colonizing Mars were discussed — and the answers were quite enlightening, albeit a tad predictable and overly ambitious. Notably, the episode also discussed Tesla chief Elon Musk's recent unfavorable comments about the impact of AI proliferation.