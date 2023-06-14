Europe Is One Step Closer To Rolling Out AI Regulations

It looks like the era of AI regulation is nigh, starting with Europe. In a European Parliament poll, members voted overwhelmingly in favor of discussing the AI Act that would oversee the development and deployment of AI. The AI Act is being looked upon as the first effective set of laws governing AI and its proliferation by a major regulator.

The AI Act, in its expanded form, aims to put a lid on abusive AI use case scenarios: such as biometric ID using remotely operated systems (except for law enforcement needs, and that too, after proper legal authorization), segregation (based on markers like race, gender, religion, political inclination, etc.), predictive behavior profiling, emotional recognition and tracking, and scoping of facial data from both private or public sources.

The recent modifications to the AI Act also add a special categorization for high-risk AI, which ups the stakes with scenarios like voter influencing, direct impact on human health and safety, and recommender systems. Broadly, the AI Act classifies AI systems across four harm-based categories. Take, for example, unacceptable risks, such as creating or supporting a social scoring system akin to China.

Lower down the ladder are high-risk implementations such as scanning applicant resumes, migration and asylum governance, judicial and democratic processes, and public health. The remaining two categories are limited risk, and minimal or no-risk. The draft proposal for the AI Act amendment was officially adopted by the Internal Market Committee and the Civil Liberties Committee in May.