This Shortcut Makes It Easy To Reverse Image Search On Google Chrome

Google Search is a powerful tool, letting you use a combination of keywords to find practically anything on the internet. While it's most commonly used to find web pages, you can also use it to find images. Whether you're in the middle of a research project or are looking for some home inspiration, Google Images will scour the web and show you relevant results.

If you prefer visual search, Google Lens is another powerful tool that can identify an image and find more information based on its contents. While you can use Google Lens to find relevant results for a photo you've captured, it's also great for finding contextual results for images on the web.

If you use Google Chrome, you can tap or click the Search by Image button in the search bar. Upload an image or paste an image link, and Google will perform a reverse image search, showing you visually similar images and related content. You can also use this tool to find the source of an image, look up text contained in an image, and even translate text in an image. If you reverse image search frequently, there's an even easier way to do this using a shortcut on Google Chrome.