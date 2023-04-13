The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Gaming Phone Has A Wild Accessory

Taiwanese smartphone major ASUS — which has regularly updated its gaming-focused smartphones every year since 2018 — is back with the 2023 edition of the ROG Phone lineup. On April 13, 2023, the company announced the sixth generation of the ROG Phone series. These smartphones bear the ROG Phone 7 moniker and feature several upgrades over their predecessors from 2022. Following the same trend as last year, consumers have two variants of the ROG Phone 7 to choose from; the standard ROG Phone 7, and a pricier, more feature-loaded variant called the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.

Both phones are loaded with cutting-edge hardware, use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, and feature an eye-catching two-tone design. Like its predecessors, the ROG Phone 7 Series also supports a wide variety of gaming-centric accessories that elevate the overall gaming experience on the device. For 2023, the ROG Phone 7 claims to have further enhanced its cooling system — now known as GameCool 7. This cooling system combines a Boron Nitride layer and dual Graphite sheets to increase thermal efficiency. ASUS also claims that the ROG Phone 7 has increased its heat dissipation capability by a staggering 168% compared to the outgoing models.

The most interesting addition this year is the addition of a linear subwoofer to the AeroActive cooler accessory. This accessory enhances the lower frequencies while listening to content from the phone's built-in speakers.