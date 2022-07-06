ASUS ROG Phone 6 Teardown Reveals Its Cooling Secret

The Republic of Gamers, the famed gaming brand from Asus, just recently revealed its latest mobile gaming flagship. Just like its predecessors, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro carry the brand's unique aesthetic but with a new twist this time around. Asus boldly claims that its style has evolved, leaving behind its gritty cyberpunk roots and launching into the space-faring future. The external design, however, is not all that has changed, and there are new features inside and out. Of course, Asus doesn't always talk directly about what happens inside its phone, but a teardown is thankfully giving us the inside scoop on the ROG Phone 6's cooling solution that doesn't involve a minuscule fan spinning inside.

Almost all high-end phones these days are capable of gaming, of course, but these dedicated gaming smartphones push the boundaries of what mobile hardware is capable of, no holds barred. That often means taxing processors and batteries beyond their normal capacities while generating heat that could spell doom for ordinary smartphones. That's where more sophisticated cooling solutions come in, and this is also where these gaming phones try to differentiate themselves beyond their designs.

Some like the Lenovo Legion and Nubia RedMagic try to take a page directly out of PC gaming books by including a tiny fan inside. While active cooling does have its perks, it also means inviting disaster when it comes to dust and water particles. Other phones opt for a more passive solution with a little help from an external fan, but the ROG Phone 6 has another trick up its sleeve to help things along.