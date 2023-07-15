5 Features That Make Samsung Galaxy Phones The Android Flagships To Beat

Among Android phone builders, the consensus has long held that Samsung is the industry standard bearer. Samsung phones go above and beyond the typical quality and functionality that can be found in a run-of-the-mill Android system. Across the brand's range (from the most inexpensive model to Samsung's most advanced, Galaxy S23 Ultra model) phones feel robust and pack a wealth of features and value additions under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy phones are the best of the bunch for a reason. These devices are often more expensive in comparison to similar, competing models, but the slight bump in price gives users access to features that bridge a vast chasm separating the competition from Samsung's lineup. From intuitive charging and battery efficiency to the very experience of dealing with Samsung versus another brand's sales and after-market support services, the South Korean titan of home and personal electronics is a clear winner in this space. These are just some of the plethora of features that set Samsung apart from the rest when it comes to Android phones.