10 Of The Biggest Moments In Samsung Mobile's History

Although Samsung may be much more well known now for the Galaxy lineup of smartphones, they made a lot of mobile phones before the rise of the smartphone. All the way back in 1988, Samsung released the SH-100, their first foray into the world of mobile phones. As the tech landscape was in the throes of transformation, this device marked Samsung's entry into a realm that would come to define its future identity.

The Samsung SH-100 marked the beginning of Samsung's long-running history of making cell phones, but it was also the beginning of cell phone manufacturing in South Korea. The SH-100 was the first cell phone ever made in South Korea. Prior to the release of the SH-100, Samsung had made the SC-1000. The SC-1000 was itself a cell phone; however, it wasn't quite mobile. Rather, it was made for use in cars.

As a cellphone made in the 1980s, the SH-100 is bulky. It also has a large antenna. While the device itself is very clunky by the standards of phones today, the phone stands as a standard entry into the field that existed at the time. However, the SH-100 was hardly a hit. The success of phones today is generally measured by sales. The sales of most flagship phones today usually see figures in the millions. The Samsung SH-100 sold around a paltry 2000 units. Not exactly a smash hit, by any standard. Nevertheless, the phone was the first step to what would become a large part of Samsung's future.