New, Used, And Refurbished Phones: What Are The Big Differences?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With smartphones growing both in terms of capabilities and price, the market is booming with options at every range. Budget smartphones are getting better at offering more features than ever, while the likes of the flagships are pushing the envelope in handheld computing and computational photography. The graph is linear between the cutting-edge features and the astonishing numbers most premium smartphones retail for — whether or not you value the latest and greatest depends on personal preference.
Oftentimes, purchasing used flagship smartphones from previous generations yields a more fulfilling experience, since these phones were made to last. The narrative, however, has shifted over the years, with new budget-friendly Android phones being hailed as highly capable devices as well. The fact that a newer generation budget-oriented phone can match, or sometimes even beat used flagship offerings from previous years has opened the doors to buying used and refurbished devices.
Regardless of whether you enjoy your gadgets new and shiny or are looking to stretch your dollar for a good deal, understanding the differences between a new, used, and refurbished smartphone will help you make an informed decision and avoid buyer's remorse.
New vs. used — this one's easy
Buying a used phone could help save a good amount of money, but has a very clear list of considerations that you need to make. Firstly, a heavy discount doesn't come without a reason — a cracked screen, botched camera lens, or faulty speakers will end up costing you a significant chunk to get repaired. Minor scratches and dents are fine as long as you're getting a great deal. Battery degradation is another huge aspect to consider when buying used and is among the biggest reasons why your phone's battery drains so quickly. Regardless of the product's age, be ready to factor in the added cost of getting your battery replaced.
Pre-owned phones will also come with no warranty, making future repairs quite expensive. Depending on the buyer, you might even miss the original packaging and accessories, though most people looking to move on to a new phone will gladly slide in extra goodies like cases and a pre-applied screen protector. Adding to the list of major limitations of buying older phones is shorter, or in some cases discontinued, software support.
With the absence of a return policy, it is also crucial to be wary of scams when purchasing from individual sellers. We recommend you thoroughly inspect the phone before handing over your hard-earned money. These hassles are what make purchasing a new phone worthwhile, despite the premium you end up paying.
Exploring various refurbished options
If you're unwilling to risk buying a second-hand phone directly from an individual seller, but also don't wish to splurge over a thousand greenbacks for the new Galaxy or iPhone — perhaps going the refurbished route is the best option. By minimizing the pitfalls of picking up a used smartphone while offering modest discounts, refurbished smartphones offer the best of both worlds.
Apple users can score substantial discounts on iPhones through Apple's Certified Refurbished program. Samsung also has a branded store for refurbished tech where all devices have gone through a 100-point test to ensure optimal use. These products are sure to come with no hardware defects apart from minor cosmetic damage like scratches and scuffs. Both manufacturers repair, clean, and replenish their phones with a new battery and accessories and offer a one-year warranty.
Third-party retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart also sell refurbished phones with the same benefits. Back Market is a popular marketplace that has a wide catalog of certified refurbished smartphones from brands like Apple, Google, Samsung, and OnePlus. You have the option to select the phone's condition, storage size, and whether or not you want a fresh battery. These seller-refurbished outlets also often supply a limited warranty and a 30-day return window if you happen to change your mind.