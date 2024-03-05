New, Used, And Refurbished Phones: What Are The Big Differences?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With smartphones growing both in terms of capabilities and price, the market is booming with options at every range. Budget smartphones are getting better at offering more features than ever, while the likes of the flagships are pushing the envelope in handheld computing and computational photography. The graph is linear between the cutting-edge features and the astonishing numbers most premium smartphones retail for — whether or not you value the latest and greatest depends on personal preference.

Oftentimes, purchasing used flagship smartphones from previous generations yields a more fulfilling experience, since these phones were made to last. The narrative, however, has shifted over the years, with new budget-friendly Android phones being hailed as highly capable devices as well. The fact that a newer generation budget-oriented phone can match, or sometimes even beat used flagship offerings from previous years has opened the doors to buying used and refurbished devices.

Regardless of whether you enjoy your gadgets new and shiny or are looking to stretch your dollar for a good deal, understanding the differences between a new, used, and refurbished smartphone will help you make an informed decision and avoid buyer's remorse.