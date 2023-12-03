10 Major Limitations Of Older Android Phones You Need To Know Before You Buy

The cost of a new cell phone can make your eyes water, especially if you're looking at the latest flagship models like the Google Pixel 8 Pro ($1,000) or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 ($1,799). For this reason alone, you might want to consider buying an older phone model, either new or renewed. While buying an older Android phone will undoubtedly save you money in the short term, there are valid considerations to understand before you plunk down your dollars.

New flagship phones from Samsung, Google, and OnePlus cost more because they pack in the latest technologies, including faster processors, better cameras, and better screens. Sometimes the performance boosts and feature updates are dramatic, and they can make a meaningful difference in how you use your phone, while other times they have the opposite effect.

The older the phone model, the bigger the potential savings. You can often find last year's tech at a deeper discount or free from carriers (with various plan caveats) than the latest models. Even last's year model can cost you less, and often with less sacrifice than you'd think. Another reason to consider an older model: You can buy an older, renewed phone outright for less than a new one, without the pesky monthly payments and fine print commitments you end up with if you buy a new phone from a carrier. Not all phone makers continue to keep older models in the mix.

We've identified 10 potential major limitations of older Android phones. The significance of some of these points becomes more pronounced the older the phone happens to be, and some points will matter more depending on your phone usage. Read on to delve into what limitations these phones have, and how they could affect your phone's operation.