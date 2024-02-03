How Much Should You Really Spend On A New Phone?

If you're shopping for a new phone, you've most likely experienced some sticker shock as smartphone prices continue to skyrocket. When the first iPhone came out, it was criticized for being too expensive at just under $500. But today, in a world where the most premium phones often cost more than $1,500, that seems downright affordable. Moreover, while people often speak of smartphones as if they're luxuries, the truth is that smartphone ownership has become nearly mandatory for engaging in modern life. With employment demands, government services, and other necessities often tied to your phone, most people can't afford to go without one, even if they can't afford a new one.

Is a phone really worth $1,000 or more? Is the ever-ballooning cost justified by the increases in features and hardware each year, or is it simply that people are willing to overpay? Whatever the answer, the biggest manufacturers like Apple and Samsung seem to have no problem increasing their prices, and if people weren't dropping wads of cash on the latest flagship phones, those companies wouldn't put so much emphasis on their most premium models.

The good news is that most smartphone shoppers don't need to break the bank. A phone that suits your needs can likely be had for a much more reasonable price than you may think. On the other hand, for those who demand nothing but the peak of performance, it may be worth shelling out a few hundred dollars more. Here's how to decide how much you should really spend on a new phone.