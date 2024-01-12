5 Small Android Phones You Can Buy In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The increase in multimedia consumption is fueling smartphone manufacturers to make bigger phones. Whether it's Motorola, OnePlus, Google, or Samsung, the maxed-out versions have the largest phone screens. For instance, the OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch screen, whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra has an even bigger, 6.8-inch display.
Even though such phones provide a better viewing experience and have enough room for massive batteries, they are not for everyone. Some people still prefer their phones to be small enough to operate with one hand and fit inside their pocket. For them, big-screen models are just another hefty gadget they have to carry around.
Fortunately, even in a market dominated by big-screen phones, a few small Android phones are still worth considering. For this article, we've considered models that have a 6.3-inch screen or smaller. Most of these models are flagships from respective brands, providing top-tier hardware. Naturally, some of them are more expensive than one would think.
That said, let's dive into the five small Android phones you can buy in 2024.
Fairphone 4
First up on the list is a phone from the company that vouches for repairability. Although it wasn't initially available in the United States, Fairphone partnered with Murena to bring the 6.3-inch phone to the region in July 2023.
While the 128GB storage variant costs $549.90, the 256GB variant costs $619.90. Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the mid-range Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, which is good enough for most day-to-day tasks such as reading emails, watching content, using multiple apps simultaneously, etc. The phone runs on a privacy-oriented operating system called "/e/OS," which is based on Android.
Apart from having a comfortable screen size, the Fairphone 4 comes with replaceable components, such as the display, main cameras, earpiece, etc. Further, the company also provides an extended warranty of three years for customers who purchase the phone after January 1, 2024. The company has guaranteed software support until the end of 2026, which gives buyers a good three years.
Moreover, the Fairphone 4 could be a great choice, especially for someone looking for a standard, sustainable smartphone with readily available repair parts. And, of course, it has a smaller screen than most Android phones in the segment.
Google Pixel 8
Next up on the list is Google's latest flagship, the Pixel 8. Released in October 2023, the smartphone has a 6.2-inch OLED display that supports a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, providing a smooth user interface. With symmetrical bezels, 428 ppi resolution, and 2,000 nits peak brightness, the handset offers an excellent viewing experience.
In his Pixel 8 review, SlashGear's Andy Zahn says the phone's display is "crisp, colorful, and sharp, which makes the device wonderful to use."
However, the major highlight of Google's 2023 flagship is the improved camera setup. Even though the Pixel series is known for its image-capturing and processing capabilities, the Pixel 8 takes it to another level. With the new 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, the device shoots some extraordinary pictures and videos.
Powering the Pixel 8 is Google's latest Tensor G3 processor. Further, this is the first smartphone to offer seven years of software and security updates, which gives the phone another five to six years of life from 2024.
At $549 for the 128GB variant and $609 for the 256GB variant, the Google Pixel 8 is a great mix of compact form and functional hardware that performs well under most workflows. Those who wish to save more can also go for the Pixel 7a. At $399 for the 128GB, it's a no-brainer.
Samsung Galaxy S23
The third name on our list, the Galaxy S23, is the most affordable model of its series. If you're looking for a compact phone that doesn't compromise on performance, cameras, and user experience, this one is for you.
For $799.99, the smartphone offers one of the smallest screens on an Android device. In his review, SlashGear's Adam Doud says, "I have used phones of all shapes and sizes, and the 6.1-inch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio is about as perfect as it gets." At just 168 grams, the phone is incredibly light, too.
The S23 features all the top-tier specifications you'd expect. For instance, it has a Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,750 nits peak brightness. Powering the performance beast is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
You might think the 3,900 mAh battery won't last long, but the phone can easily last an entire day on a charge. Further, this is the only smartphone on this list with a telephoto camera that provides lossless zoom and is excellent for clicking portraits.
Moreover, the Galaxy S23 is among the best small Android phones on the market. The company also offers additional discounts to students, army officials, and first responders.
Asus Zenfone 10
The Asus Zenfone 10 is as miniature conventional brick-style Android phones get. At just 5.92 inches, the phone comes close to the tiniest modern flagship, the iPhone 13 mini.
For starters, you get a Super AMOLED that supports a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. Qualcomm's tried and tested Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is powering the phone, which offers plenty of horsepower for multitasking, shooting 8K videos (at 24 fps), and running video games at the highest graphics settings.
Despite the tiny form factor, Asus has managed to cramp up a 4,300 mAh battery. The dual-rear camera setup is good but lacks behind a Pixel 8 or a Galaxy S23.
However, there are two potential trade-offs with the phone. First, it isn't compatible with Verizon's network, though it supports the faster Wi-Fi 6e/7 protocols. Further, it will only get one more major Android update, i.e., Android 15. Nonetheless, it will still get security updates for three more years. If you can look past those, this handset shouldn't disappoint you.
Zenfone 10's base variant, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is available on the official website for $699. Power users might want the 16GB memory and 512GB storage variant at $799.99.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Closing our list of the five small Android phones you can buy in 2024 is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Although the flip-style phone has a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, you can fold it in half, and it will fit in your smallest pockets.
And unlike the Z Flip 4, Flip 5 has a large 3.4-inch cover screen that lets you interact with the phone in a more meaningful way. By default, Samsung only allows a few widgets on the cover screen. However, if you can spare a few minutes, you can unlock more functionality with the Good Luck app.
Regarding performance, the Flip 5 ships with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 8GB of RAM, which is enough to handle heavy multitasking. It also packs dual 12MP rear cameras, recording 4K videos at 60 fps.
Regarding durability, Samsung says the foldable screen is 25% more durable than previous models. Further, the phone has an IPX8 water resistance rating, which means it can survive accidental drops in the sink or a bucket.
The only potential downside of the Flip 5 is its battery life, which isn't as good as what you'd expect from a $999.99 smartphone. All things considered, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, with its functional cover screen, passes as one of the smallest Android phones out there, with good grades.