5 Small Android Phones You Can Buy In 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The increase in multimedia consumption is fueling smartphone manufacturers to make bigger phones. Whether it's Motorola, OnePlus, Google, or Samsung, the maxed-out versions have the largest phone screens. For instance, the OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch screen, whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra has an even bigger, 6.8-inch display.

Even though such phones provide a better viewing experience and have enough room for massive batteries, they are not for everyone. Some people still prefer their phones to be small enough to operate with one hand and fit inside their pocket. For them, big-screen models are just another hefty gadget they have to carry around.

Fortunately, even in a market dominated by big-screen phones, a few small Android phones are still worth considering. For this article, we've considered models that have a 6.3-inch screen or smaller. Most of these models are flagships from respective brands, providing top-tier hardware. Naturally, some of them are more expensive than one would think.

That said, let's dive into the five small Android phones you can buy in 2024.