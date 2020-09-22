Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G could help send 5G mainstream

Qualcomm today announced the Snapdragon 750G, which appears to be the successor to the 730G with a major upgrade: 5G support. The 750G will take its place alongside Qualcomm’s other 5G-capable 700-series SoCs, and given the numbering, it’ll probably be a little less powerful than other chips in the series. Still, Qualcomm is touting some fairly big improvements over the 730G, so the 750G should be a pretty capable SoC.

For starters, Qualcomm says that the 750G will feature the “truly global” Snapdragon X52 5G modem, which supports mmWave and sub-6 5G. The modem also supports “SA and NSA modes, TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), and global roam and global multi-SIM.” In short, it sounds like the 750G has the 5G chops to sit alongside Qualcomm’s other 5G SoCs.

The 750G is equipped with a Kryo 570 CPU and an Adreno 619 GPU. Compared to the 730G, Qualcomm says that the 750G should offer “up to 10% better graphics rendering” and as much as a 20% improvement in CPU performance. The AI Engine in the 750G also boasts as much as a 20% improvement over the 730G, but of course, the real indicator of performance increases over the previous gen will come in real-world tests once this chipset is in actual retail handsets.

While we may not see the 750G powering flagship devices – that task will probably fall to the Snapdragon 865 Plus that was revealed in July – it’s clear that Qualcomm wants to have plenty of options to offer its OEM partners. The 700-series is geared more toward mid-range phones, but Qualcomm isn’t stopping at just bringing 5G to mid-range specs, as it also recently indicated that we’ll see 5G come to the 400-series at some point next year.

In any case, Qualcomm said today that commercial devices featuring the 750G will likely hit shelves by the end of 2020. It didn’t reveal any such devices today, so we’ll keep an eye out for announcements from the company’s partners for more.