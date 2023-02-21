Is A New Flagship Android Phone Really Worth $1,000?

We've seen the prices of smartphones creep since they took residence in our pockets. It's not uncommon to see them approach or even exceed the $1,000 mark these days. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 12 Pro exist to deliver a smartphone experience without compromise, price be damned.

To say that smartphone prices have ballooned is putting it lightly. The most expensive iPhone in 2015 was the iPhone 6S Plus, which started at $749, according to VentureBeat. The latest iPhone 14 Pro Max comes in at a whopping $1,099. That's a 46% increase over the 2015 model. And it tops out at $1,599 for the model with the most storage. Samsung's most recent S23 family is guilty of even worse, with the most expensive unit of the lot, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, starting at an eye-watering $1,199.99, and topping out at $1,619.99 for the 1 TB version. CNET's review of the 2015 Samsung Galaxy Note 5 puts it at a base price of $700, meaning the Galaxy S23 Ultra represents a 71% price increase.

Regardless of the exact amounts, it's safe to say phone prices have experienced inflation, but is it worth it to pay these hefty prices? And what do you lose if you go for one of the cheaper counterparts, like the $599 Google Pixel 7?