Samsung Galaxy S23 Vs. Galaxy S22: Should You Upgrade?

Phone manufacturers tend to release a new phone every year, leading many people to turn in or discard their old phones in favor of a newer model. As 2023 enters its second month, it's Samsung's turn to unveil its new range of flagship phones. As with previous years, the Galaxy S23 will come in three flavors. A standard model, a larger "Plus" model, and a premium "Ultra" edition. Samsung's main rival Apple has received plenty of criticism for essentially re-releasing the same phone every year. Is Samsung doing the same thing? Is the S23 really worth the upgrade costs?

The Galaxy S23 base tier model will start at $799.99, the S23 Plus will start at $999.99, and the S23 Ultra will start at $1,199.99. Compare that with last year's prices, which ranged from $749 for the base-tier Galaxy S22, $899 for the S22 Plus, and a hefty $1,049 for the S22 Ultra. Even with a trade-in, an upgrade is still likely to cost you a few hundred dollars. The S23 line comes in four colors: Phantom Black, Green, Cream, and Lavender.

The Ultra editions of Samsung's Galaxy S range have arguably been the best Android flagship phones for several years. They offer extremely high-end specs at a premium price, but that price seemingly doesn't dissuade buyers. According to a SlashGear Survey, over 40% of respondents would opt for the Ultra when purchasing something from the S22 range. Because the S23 and S23 Plus share the majority of specs and the Ultra is a different beast entirely, we're going to look at them both separately.