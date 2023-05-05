8 Best Budget Android Phones Under $100

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Prices for top-end smartphones have been heading on a one-way upward trend for pretty much as long as the idea of a flagship was around, and finding a decent cheap smartphone is not as easy as it once was. However, there are still plenty of reasons to go for one of the cheapest devices on the market -– perhaps you're traveling somewhere and don't want to take your expensive flagship, or maybe you're buying for an older relative who's only likely to use their phone occasionally. Whatever the reason, it's important to be aware of the compromises you'll be making when buying a phone at the bottom end of the market.

Although all of the affordable phones here will be able to handle everyday tasks like calling, texting, and browsing with ease, they're not designed for heavier-duty usages like HD video streaming or gaming. Many of these phones were also originally designed for markets other than the U.S. and might not be compatible with all American networks. As such, it's important to double-check that your network does support the phone in question before buying it.

With those disclaimers out of the way, let's take a look at eight of the cheapest smartphones that can be found unlocked for under $100.