These Samsung Galaxy Devices Are Getting The Android 13 Update
In August 2022, Google rolled out the latest version of Android for consumers and brands across the globe, starting first with all eligible Pixel smartphones. A relatively minor update compared to Android 12 from last year, Android 13 added several new features, including enhanced user privacy controls and a new permission option for nearby Wi-Fi devices. Android 13 also makes it mandatory for apps to seek user permission before bombarding them with notifications. Besides these changes, there have been subtle tweaks to several UI aspects, and it opens up support for third-party apps to use themed Material You icons.
In the months since Google released the stable version of Android 13 to its Pixel smartphones earlier this year, several smartphone brands have gradually started the process of updating eligible models running Android 12 to the latest Android OS version. Samsung has already begun issuing Android 13 updates to several of its high-end phones, with the company bundling the update with its One UI 5.0. Samsung devices that have already received the official Android 13 update include all three models in the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, according to 9to5Google, the entire Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup from last year, and even the Samsung Galaxy S20 series from 2020. Earlier in November, Samsung started rolling out Android 13 to the company's Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphones.
List of all Samsung devices eligible for Android 13 update
In addition to the aforementioned Galaxy S devices, Samsung has started the process of rolling out Android 13 to its latest lineup of foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. For both of these foldable models, Samsung is making Android 13 available only to users who were previously testing the beta version of the OS release. In the next few days, however, this update should roll out to a broader subset of Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip users across the globe. Samsung has also confirmed that Android 13 will also roll out for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 before the end of November 2022. Other Samsung devices slated to receive the Android 13 update in November include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Quantum3, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, and the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro.
In December, Samsung is expected to roll out Android 13 to an entirely fresh bunch of devices that include the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A Quantum, Galaxy A Quantum2, Galaxy Jump, and the Galaxy Jump 2.
Android 13 rollout to continue until April 2023
The update process will continue until April 2023, with several mid-range and entry-level smartphones getting the official green light for Android 13 in the first few months of the upcoming year. In January, a handful of Galaxy M and Galaxy A series handsets will receive the update, including the Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M62, Galaxy M52 5G, and the Galaxy M12.
In February, the handsets eligible for the update will include the Galaxy A23, Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, Galaxy M13, Galaxy M22, Galaxy M23 5G, and Galaxy M32. By March 2022, Samsung will expand Android 13 to encompass even more devices. Currently, the handsets that are slated to receive an Android 13 update in March 2023 include the Samsung Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A04s, and Galaxy A13 LTE. The only smartphone slated to receive Android 13 in April 2023 is Samsung's entry-level model, the Galaxy A04.