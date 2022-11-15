These Samsung Galaxy Devices Are Getting The Android 13 Update

In August 2022, Google rolled out the latest version of Android for consumers and brands across the globe, starting first with all eligible Pixel smartphones. A relatively minor update compared to Android 12 from last year, Android 13 added several new features, including enhanced user privacy controls and a new permission option for nearby Wi-Fi devices. Android 13 also makes it mandatory for apps to seek user permission before bombarding them with notifications. Besides these changes, there have been subtle tweaks to several UI aspects, and it opens up support for third-party apps to use themed Material You icons.

In the months since Google released the stable version of Android 13 to its Pixel smartphones earlier this year, several smartphone brands have gradually started the process of updating eligible models running Android 12 to the latest Android OS version. Samsung has already begun issuing Android 13 updates to several of its high-end phones, with the company bundling the update with its One UI 5.0. Samsung devices that have already received the official Android 13 update include all three models in the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, according to 9to5Google, the entire Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup from last year, and even the Samsung Galaxy S20 series from 2020. Earlier in November, Samsung started rolling out Android 13 to the company's Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphones.