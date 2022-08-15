Google Gives Pixel Owners An Android 13 Release Surprise Today

Once installed, the first thing users will notice on Android 13 is the changed look and feel of the user interface. Google claims that Android 13 on Pixel devices has an "evolved" look and feel that is still consistent with its Material You design language. While Android 12 did come with its share of design cues, most of these worked only with a handful of Google-made apps. Android 13 removes that restriction and allows third-party apps to match their look and feel to the rest of the system UI. Google says this move should translate to a more cohesive app usage experience.

Another area where users will notice the updated design is the media player that automatically adjusts its look and feel based on the album artwork of the content being played. Interestingly, this customization isn't simply restricted to the default media player and works even for playback controls for browser-based media.

Sameer's blog post also talks about a much-requested feature that allows users to assign different languages to specific apps even when the default language on the device is set to one language. For example, if the default language on the phone is English, users can have two different apps that work in Hindi and Spanish, respectively. Meanwhile, Android's existing Bedtime mode has been enhanced on Android 13 with new features that prompt users to go to sleep on time; this is achieved with the help of a wallpaper dimming feature and a dark theme that lets users' eyes easily adjust to the dark.