10 Best Android Phones Under $200
If you're after an affordable phone that's new, you'll probably need to look into buying an Android device. This doesn't necessarily mean newly released within the past year, but there are some great Android phones under $200 that would be new to you, and not used by another person.
When you look at iOS devices, on the other hand, there are only one or two budget options in the recent lineup, and a new device will cost you upwards of $400 to $500. Or, to stick to a budget of under $200, you'll usually have to look at renewed or refurbished devices, which means someone else owned the phone before you.
While some of the best Android phones can get super pricey — we're talking over $1,000 for many options — there are a lot of budget-friendly options that still offer a great overall experience despite not having all the bells and whistles of flagship phones. With many of these affordable Android devices, you'll get a large, beautiful display, a beefy battery with fast charging, and a pretty decent camera setup.
It's important to note that you should make sure the phone you want to buy is compatible with your carrier of choice. This goes for budget-friendly phones as well as top-of-the-line options. If you have a larger carrier, like AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon, there's a greater chance that more phones will be compatible, but it's never guaranteed, so always double-check before you buy.
OnePlus Nord N100
OnePlus is a great company to check out if you're after affordable Android phones. The Nord N100 from OnePlus retails for $179.99, and there's a lot to love about it, starting with its sleek look. It has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution of 720x1600 pixels. When you flip the phone over, you'll see its beautiful blue Midnight Frost color and the triple-camera setup.
The 13-megapixel main rear camera can take stunning shots all by itself, but there's also a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens to help you get the perfect shot every time. Then, with autofocus and the 8-megapixel front-facing camera, you'll be able to snap some awesome selfies too.
Beneath the surface, the Nord N100 contains a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 CPU, an Adreno 610 GPU, 4 gigabytes of RAM, and 64 gigabytes of storage. If you want more storage, there's a microSD card slot that supports up to 256 gigabytes extra. There's also a 5,000 mAh battery paired with an 18W fast charger, face unlock technology, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
For ports, there's the USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and slots for your SIM card and a microSD card. If you have a pair of wireless headphones, you can always connect via Bluetooth 5.0 rather than the headphone jack. Then, the phone runs OxygenOS based on Android 10, and supports Wi-Fi 5 over 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz bands.
If you're willing to spend a little over $200, check out the Nord N300 5G from OnePlus.
Samsung Galaxy A03s
Samsung's Galaxy A03s smartphone retails for only $119.99, making it one of the most budget-friendly Android phones available right now. Despite its low price, you'll still get a triple-lens camera setup. The 13-megapixel main camera will be your go-to option for most photos, but there's a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera to help you experiment with the best angle and zoom amount for each photo. There's also a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies.
Samsung devices seem to always have great displays, and the Galaxy A03s is no different. Its 6.5-inch Infinity display is equipped with a 16M color depth, edge-to-edge viewing, and an HD+ resolution of 720x1600 pixels. There's a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone, and it doesn't detract from the overall minimalistic design of the A03s. For ports and connectivity, you'll find a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE technology, and Wi-Fi 5 support over both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.
Inside, you'll find an octa-core CPU, 3 gigabytes of RAM, and 32 gigabytes of built-in storage, with the option to add up to 1 terabyte of extra storage via a microSD card. The A03s phone will last all day with its 5,000 mAh battery and charge quickly with a 7.75W charger. It's also one of a few Samsung Galaxy devices that received the Android 13 update in March 2023.
Nokia G100
Unlike many other budget-friendly phones, Nokia's G100 presents you with two purchasable options instead of only one. For $169.99, you'll get a combination of 3 gigabytes of RAM and 32 gigabytes of storage. Or, you can spend $199.99 for 4 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage. Both phones give you the option to expand your internal storage up to 512 gigabytes via a microSD card.
Other than the RAM and storage amounts, all the other specs are the same between the two options. You'll get a large 6.52-inch edge-to-edge display with an HD+ resolution of 720x1600 pixels, Android 12 pre-installed, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 CPU, and a 5,000 mAh battery capable of 15W fast charging.
It has a triple-camera setup on the phone's rear, comprised of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth lens enhanced with an AI-powered night mode. Then, the 8-megapixel front-facing camera can snap flawless selfies.
You can unlock the Nokia G100 via its side-mounted fingerprint sensor or face unlock technology. The phone supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, and 4G speeds, and comes with a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G smartphone retails for $159.99, despite offering that speedy 5G technology that comes with many flagship phones. It also features a really sweet camera setup. There's a 50-megapixel main rear camera, a 2-megapixel depth lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 13-megapixel camera on the phone's front for selfies.
Everything looks stunning on the A14 5G's edge-to-edge 6.6-inch Infinity V-Display with FHD+ resolution (1080x2408 pixels). Playing games and streaming media will feel buttery smooth thanks to the octa-core processor, 4 gigabytes of RAM, and 5G connection all working in tandem. There are 64 gigabytes of built-in storage, but you can add up to 1 terabyte of extra storage via a microSD card.
Besides the microSD card slot, there's also a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C charging port. With the A14 5G's 5,000 mAh battery, you won't need to charge the phone practically all day — or even multiple days, depending on how you use the phone. As far as connectivity goes, the phone supports 4G LTE coverage, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 5.
Moto G Play
The Moto G Play phone retails for a mere $169.99, and yet it still features an IPS TFT LCD display that measures 6.5 inches diagonally, has an HD+ resolution (720x1600 pixels), and a speedy 90 Hz refresh rate. Any media you watch or games you play on this phone will look and feel awesome.
If you're into taking photos with your smartphone, the Moto G Play has you covered. There's a 16-megapixel main rear camera, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth lens, along with fast-focusing, AI-assisted software to help you snap a sharp photo even when the conditions aren't perfect. You can take some pretty nice selfies too with the 5-megapixel front camera.
Depending on how you use the phone on a daily basis, the 5,000 mAh battery can possibly last you up to three days. Then, charging it is a speedy experience with a USB Type-C charging port and the included 10W rapid charger. The only other ports on the phone include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot that can hold up to 512 gigabytes of extra storage. Natively, the phone comes with 32 gigabytes of built-in storage, along with 3 gigabytes of RAM and a MediaTek Helio G37 processor.
You can unlock the phone quickly via a fingerprint scanner on the back of the Moto G Play, and then find easy access to all the important Google apps built into the Android 12 operating system. The phone comes with an IP52 rating, which means it can resist spills and splashes. Then, for connectivity, the Moto G Play supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 via both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, and 4G LTE technology.
TLC 20 SE
TLC's 20 SE smartphone retails for only $189.99, and it features an impressive quad-camera setup in the back. The 48-megapixel main camera is AI-powered to help you get the best shot every time, and then there's a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There's also a 13-megapixel front-facing camera that comes with AI Color Mode, which helps capture artistic portraits.
The 6.82-inch LCD display features NXTVISION technology, 16.7M color depth, and an HD+ resolution (720x1640 pixels). If you're watching videos all day long on your large, crisp display, you can get up to 17 hours of use out of the 20 SE's 5,000 mAh battery. Watching media and playing games feels pretty smooth with the phone's 4 gigabytes of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor, Adreno 610 GPU, and 128 gigabytes of internal memory, which you can expand up to 256 gigabytes with a separately purchased microSD card.
The TLC 20 SE has a stunning design on the back, with two different nano-photoetching areas that reflect light to make it look like sun rays. You can unlock the phone with facial recognition or the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and there's a dedicated Google Assistant button so you don't have to say "Hey Google" every time you need help with something. There's a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the phone supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE technology, Android 11 operating system, and Wi-Fi 4.
Samsung Galaxy A13
Samsung's Galaxy A13 smartphone is a solid choice if you want a top-brand option that falls under $200. Priced at only $189.99, the Galaxy A13 comes with an impressive 6.6-inch Infinity V Display equipped with PLS TFT LCD technology, FHD+ resolution (1080x2408 pixels), and 16M color depth.
Inside, you'll find an octa-core processor and 3 gigabytes of RAM working together for speedy overall performance. Then, there's 32 gigabytes of internal storage, along with the option of adding up to 1 terabyte of extra storage via a microSD card. Like many other Samsung phones, the Galaxy A13 comes with Samsung Knox built in, which offers multi-layered security protocols that protect your sensitive info.
The Galaxy A13 also features a decent quad-camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth lens, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree angle of view. For selfies, the 8-megapixel front-facing camera does a great job.
You can experience all-day battery life with its 5,000 mAh battery, and utilize its fast charging capabilities when you need more battery life quickly. The Galaxy A13 charges via USB Type-C, and it has a 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphones. The phone supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 over both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, and 4G LTE technology.
If you're willing to spend a bit more, check out the 5G version of the Galaxy A13, which retails for $249.99.
Nokia G400 5G
Nokia's G400 5G smartphone is a bit pricier than other options, retailing at $269.99 when it's full price, but it's often discounted to under $200. At the time of writing this, the G400 5G costs $199.99 directly from Nokia, and only $179.99 from other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. For the 5G technology, NFC support, and other great features that come with this phone, the price is well worth it.
The 6.58-inch V-notch display features an impressive 120 Hz refresh rate and a crisp FHD+ display (1080x2048 pixels). This, paired with its internal specs, make the 400 5G a great option if you frequently stream media from your phone or play mobile games. Inside, you'll find 4 gigabytes of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 + 5G processor, and 64 gigabytes of internal storage, with the option to add up to 1 terabyte of extra storage via a microSD card.
Nokia's 400 5G phone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth lens, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens. If you're an amateur photographer, there are a lot of great features that make it easy to snap the perfect photo, including AI enhancements, a bokeh effect, and Google AR support. Then, the 16-megapixel front-facing camera can take great selfies or be used to unlock your phone via facial recognition. You can also unlock the phone using the fingerprint sensor on the side power key.
The phone runs Android 12, features a Google Assistant button, and comes with support for Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, and as mentioned before, a max network speed of 5G and NFC technology. For external ports, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C charging port, which supports 20W fast charging. With the built-in 5,000 mAh battery, however, you can go a day or two in between charging sessions.
BLU Bold N2
The Bold N2 phone from BLU retails for only $179.99, and yet it features the most RAM of any other option on this list. There are 8 gigabytes of RAM, paired with the octa-core 5G MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU and ARM Cortex-A76 to help maximize your mobile gaming experience and make media streaming feel incredibly smooth. Then, there are 256 gigabytes of built-in storage to hold all your downloaded content and mobile games.
The built-in 4,200 mAh battery is on the smaller end for similarly priced smartphones, but with 30W fast charging, you'll be able to replenish battery life quickly. There's a fingerprint sensor to unlock your phone beneath the 6.6-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED curved glass display, or you can unlock it via AI face recognition and the 16-megapixel front-facing camera.
Turning the phone over, you'll find a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Rather than a glossy or smooth finish on the phone's back, the Bold N2 features a teal textured-leather finish that makes the phone easy to grip without a case. Then, the phone is equipped with Android 11, 5G LTE technology, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 5 support.
Moto G Pure
Motorola is one of the best brands for budget-friendly Android phones. The Moto G Pure phone, for example, retails at $159.99, but it looks like an expensive smartphone with its 6.5-inch Max Vision display. The display features IPS TFT LCD technology and an HD+ resolution (720x1600 pixels) and feels smooth and responsive thanks to the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor.
Other key internal specs you'll find inside the Moto G Pure include 3 gigabytes of RAM, 32 gigabytes of built-in storage, and the option to expand storage up to 512 extra gigabytes via a microSD card. There's also a 4,000 mAh battery that can last up to two days and charge quickly via USB Type-C with the included 10W charger. Then, with an IP52 water-repellent design, your phone will be protected from accidental spills and splashes.
Your photos may not be super impressive with the dual-camera setup on the Moto G Pure, but it'll get the job done well enough. In the back, there's a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth lens. Then, for selfies, there's a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. You can also use this front camera to unlock your phone via face recognition, or you can use the rear fingerprint sensor.
The phone runs Android 11 right out of the box, so you'll have access to Google Assistant voice control as well as other helpful Google apps. There's a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphones, or you can listen to music and media via Bluetooth 5.0 technology. The phone also supports Wi-Fi 5 through both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.