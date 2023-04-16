10 Best Android Phones Under $200

If you're after an affordable phone that's new, you'll probably need to look into buying an Android device. This doesn't necessarily mean newly released within the past year, but there are some great Android phones under $200 that would be new to you, and not used by another person.

When you look at iOS devices, on the other hand, there are only one or two budget options in the recent lineup, and a new device will cost you upwards of $400 to $500. Or, to stick to a budget of under $200, you'll usually have to look at renewed or refurbished devices, which means someone else owned the phone before you.

While some of the best Android phones can get super pricey — we're talking over $1,000 for many options — there are a lot of budget-friendly options that still offer a great overall experience despite not having all the bells and whistles of flagship phones. With many of these affordable Android devices, you'll get a large, beautiful display, a beefy battery with fast charging, and a pretty decent camera setup.

It's important to note that you should make sure the phone you want to buy is compatible with your carrier of choice. This goes for budget-friendly phones as well as top-of-the-line options. If you have a larger carrier, like AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon, there's a greater chance that more phones will be compatible, but it's never guaranteed, so always double-check before you buy.