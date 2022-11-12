2.4 GHz Vs. 5 GHz Wi-Fi: Which Should You Use?

If you've had an internet connection installed in your home, had to replace a Wi-Fi router, or simply connected to the Wi-Fi network at your favorite café in the last decade, you might have noticed two available networks: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. But what exactly does this mean, and which should you use? These numbers denote the frequency the network operates at, and which one you choose can have an impact on your overall experience, or you may not notice a difference at all. It all depends on what you're doing.

Every few years, the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers develops an updated Wi-Fi standard for public use; often bringing speed upgrades, bumping up security, or adding fancy new features. The 5 GHz Wi-Fi frequency has been around for a long time, although initial adoption was quite slow — partially thanks to delayed availability of home routers that support the 5 GHz band. At this point most Wi-Fi routers are dual-band, supporting both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, with some even adding the newer 6 GHz and Wi-Fi 6E into the mix as well. According to a report by the Wi-Fi Alliance and ABI Research, 5 GHz Wi-Fi reached the mainstream by 2015, a whole six years after the introduction of 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi routers.