TP-Link Just Took The Sting Out Of Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E

For a few years, proponents of the nascent 5G network technology made it sound like the be-all and end-all of wireless connectivity. Unfortunately, the marketing hype overshadowed developments in the Wi-Fi space, and consumers might be surprised to see networking equipment labeled with Wi-Fi 6E. Of course, your old single-band router will continue to work — with various definitions for work in this case — as will your slightly newer dual-band box. If you want to get the most optimal internet connection in today's congested homes, though, you'll probably want to tap into the power of Wi-Fi 6E, which means buying a new router that actually supports the new standard. There will be plenty of shiny new choices in the market with Wi-Fi 6E in its infancy, but TP-Link's newest tri-band router promises to make everything as simple as pie.

Comparisons between the invisible internet network bands and highways aren't far off — the three spectra now available to Wi-Fi networks are almost like the expanding evolution of highway lanes. The old 2.4GHz band, for example, only had three channels that devices had to compete over to get data through. The addition of 5GHz increased the number of non-overlapping channels, but the growing number of internet-connected devices in houses, plus interference from nearby networks, can easily make those advantages moot.

Wi-Fi 6E extends that further (hence the name) by finally adding the newly approved 6GHz band. The numerical jump between 5GHz and 6GHz might not look like much, but it significantly boosts the bandwidth of networks almost four-fold; 6GHz can also deliver network speeds of 1Gbps or more on its own, so you're promised high-speed, low-latency connections. What's the catch? You need a new router that supports Wi-Fi 6E, which is where TP-Link comes in.