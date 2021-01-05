OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 get a US release date

OnePlus’ most affordable range of smartphones is officially coming to the US, with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 (LTE) headed to T-Mobile and Metro. It’s the first big North American expansion of the Nord brand, which OnePlus launched last year to capture an even more price-conscious segment of consumers.

T-Mobile will be offering the phones on both prepaid and postpaid plans, for maximum flexibility. When they launch on January 15, the carrier will be offering both the Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 (LTE) itself and on Metro by T-Mobile.

Announced in October 2020, the two smartphones are more similar than they are different. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 chipset, and of course offers 5G connectivity. Inside, there’s 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage, with a microSD slot to augment the latter.

On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera, while the rear gets a a 64MP main camera, an ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree lens, a dedicated macro lens, and a dedicated monochrome lens. There’s a 4,300 mAh battery with OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30T technology.

As for the OnePlus Nord N100 (LTE), that has a slightly larger 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Inside, there’s Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 490 with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, along with a microSD card slot. OnePlus actually gives it a bigger battery, at 5,000 mAh, but the 13-megapixel main rear camera is lower resolution than its 5G brethren, and sits alongside a bokeh lens and a macro lens.

The biggest factor here, though, is price. T-Mobile says that it’ll be offering the Nord N10 5G free, for any new or existing customers that add a T-Mobile postpaid line, via 24 monthly bill credits. It makes it the cheapest 5G phone that the carrier is currently offering.

Alternatively, the Nord N10 5G is available at $12.50/month (with $0 down for a full price of $299.99) on T-Mobile. The Nord N100 (LTE) will be $7.50/month (again, with $0 down and a full price of $180), both over 24 months on the carrier’s Equipment Installment Plans. Metro by T-Mobile pricing will be confirmed closer to launch, the carrier says.