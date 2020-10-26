OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 release details (USA “later”)

The OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 were revealed by OnePlus today. These devices are exceedingly similar to one-another, with few details making it simple to tell them apart. The OnePlus N10 5G will be released with (as you can probably guess) 5G connectivity, while the OnePlus N100 will be the most budget-friendly unit in the whole line (without 5G as such). The OnePlus N10 has slightly sharper corners and edges, while the OnePlus N100 is a bit more… rounded out.

The N100 is larger than the N10, but the N10 is the superior device. The N100 is meant to make the most out of the relatively small price at which it’s set to be offered, while the N10 is aimed at being one of the least expensive 5G smartphones in the world.

These two devices represent the “OnePlus Nord N Series.” Per the OnePlus Europe Head of Strategy, Tuomas Lampen, “Since we launched the first OnePlus Nord product in Europe and India, our community has made it clear that they are excited about the prospect of even more affordable OnePlus devices because they know we Never Settle.”

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G works with a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz image refresh rate. The first OnePlus Nord had a 6.44-inch display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. Every OnePlus Nord device revealed thus far (Nord, N10, N100) had a flat frontside display.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G works with Warp Charge 30T, which is the same charge tech used with the OnePlus 7T. The Nord N10 has a relatively large 4300mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. This device will also have a dual-SIM card tray in its European release.

The front-facing camera appears through a punch-hole, not unlike the first OnePlus Nord device. That is, save the shape of the hole, since the OnePlus Nord has two front-facing cameras, while the OnePlus N10 has a single front-facing camera.

The one front-facing camera on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a 16MP shooter. On the back is an array of cameras that includes a 64MP main camera, an ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree lens, a dedicated macro lens, and a dedicated monochrome lens. This is the same SORT of setup as the OnePlus 8T, though not quite as extravagant a set of components.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be released with 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage (with a microSD card slot for additional storage), and a price of 329GBP when it’s released in the UK. This launch configuration will include a color called “Midnight Ice”. Per OnePlus, “details regarding availability in North America will be shared at a future date.”

OnePlus Nord N100

The OnePlus Nord N100 is aimed at being a “best-in-class” smartphone – which means it is not meant to be the best phone bar-none. This smartphone is meant to be the least expensive OnePlus phone without sacrificing an experience that the brand can still proudly claim as their own.

The OnePlus Nord N100 has a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600×900) “immersive display” with 60Hz image refresh rate. This is the first OnePlus smartphone released without a 90Hz refresh rate since the first 90Hz refresh rate smartphone released by the brand.

Inside the OnePlus Nord N100 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, and the phone does not have access to 5G radio bands. The OnePlus Nord N100 has a relatively massive 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charge abilities.

The back-facing cameras on the N100 include a 13-megapixel main camera, a “bohek lens that helps generate portrait photos,” and a macro lens.

The OnePlus Nord N100 will have a starting price of 179GBP in England, and it’ll be launched in “Midnight Frost” color. The N100 will be launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for storage expansion. As it is with the N10, details of the OnePlus Nord N100 launch in the North America will be “shared at a future date.”

Also note the OS

Both the OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 will be launched with the software known as OxygenOS 10.5. That means they’ll have the Android experience that’s basically the same as the OnePlus Nord, and not quite as advanced as that of the OnePlus 8T. That means you’ll not have Android 11 – at least not at first.

As we’re getting the details about the launch of either or both of these devices for North America in the future, there’s still a possibility that the devices will launch with OxygenOS 11 in the USA. The release date for the European versions of both the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100 are in early November, 2020, pending any last-minute changes.