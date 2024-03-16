What You're Actually Signing Up For When AT&T Gives You A Free Phone

With the prices of high-end smartphones increasing every year, just about everyone is looking for a good deal. If you can get a phone that typically costs upwards of a thousand dollars for free, even better. Phone carriers like AT&T know this, and that's why they offer free phone promotions to new and existing customers.

These promotions become especially attractive if you're thinking about upgrading your mobile device with AT&T. If you've seen one of these deals and thought it was too good to be true, you might be right in a sense. While there are ways you can get a free phone from AT&T, it's not a straightforward process and comes with a lot of strings attached.

As a result, it may or may not be the best option for you — and that will depend on your individual needs, if your old phone has a decent trade-in value, and whether you're willing to get into a long-term relationship with AT&T. When it comes down to it, it's best to think of this promotion as more of a "you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours" type of situation. In the end, both parties can benefit, but you'll have to give up quite a bit to get that free phone, which many would argue isn't really free.