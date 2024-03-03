4 Things To Know Before Upgrading Your Mobile Device With AT&T
AT&T is one of the leading cell phone providers globally and is well-known for its upgrade offers and promotions. With multiple plans available and money-saving services like its trade-in program, it's important to do your research before grabbing a shiny new device.
If your device is defective, slowing down, or not receiving important updates, it may be a sign that you're due for a phone upgrade. Before rushing into the process, there are important things to consider, such as the plans being offered and your potential eligibility for money-saving deals. Some AT&T plans offer a fee for an early upgrade while others don't, so it's important to consider all your options if you replace your phone often.
To save you from the fine print, we've gathered all the essential information from AT&T about its upgrade options and what to expect when receiving a new device from the mobile supergiant. Here are four important things to know before you upgrade with AT&T.
Check if you're eligible to upgrade
Before proceeding with a mobile upgrade, it's worth checking whether you're eligible first. You can check your eligibility by going to the official myAT&T app, available on Google Play and the App Store. From the Account page, scroll down to the My Wireless Devices section, then select the See Upgrade Options button for the device you wish to upgrade. Alternatively, you can check your eligibility online by signing into myAT&T.
Don't worry about having credit left in your account. On a regular installment plan, you can pay off the remaining credit on your contract to upgrade anytime. Do be aware that if you have any credits from a promotional offer, these won't carry across if you end your contract early. Nonetheless, having the flexibility to upgrade your device early is a useful option that many mobile providers offer.
Before requesting an upgrade, you'll need to pay any pending bills and check that all your details are up to date. You can view any remaining balance that's due by going to the Account page on the myAT&T app. While on this page, check that your debit or credit card details are up to date to avoid running into any issues when upgrading. Also, check your home address is up to date so your new device comes to the right door. You can view and edit your address by heading to More > Manage Profile on the myAT&T app.
Explore the early upgrade plans
If you frequently upgrade your phone, AT&T's early upgrade plans can be a cost-effective solution. AT&T offers three installment plans that include upgrades: AT&T Next, AT&T Next Every Year, and AT&T Next Up. Each offers different rules for timing and price. These options are ideal if you don't want the burden of paying off your device in full when upgrading.
AT&T Next is a 0% APR 30-month contract allowing you to pay for your device in regular monthly payments. After two years, Next allows customers to trade in a device for an upgrade.AT&T Next Every Year uses a similar approach on a 24-month contract. On this plan, you're eligible for an upgrade after approximately 12 months, when you've paid 50% of the device cost. Note that AT&T Next Every Year adds a $5/month surcharge on top of the monthly payment. In some cases, a down payment of 30% of the new device value may be required.
For the most cost-effective upgrade, you can consider AT&T's Next Up Plan. This eliminates any remaining device credit for a reasonable $6 per month fee over three years. Through Next Up, you're eligible to upgrade once you've made the first 50% of your payments. You don't need to worry about paying what's left on your current phone before signing on with Next Up — all future payments will be wiped when receiving your new device.
You can trade in your old device
AT&T's trade-in program can help you save expenses when upgrading your phone. The service allows you to send in your old mobile device in exchange for credits that can be used towards a new device or other AT&T products.
Before sending in your device, there are a few important steps to help keep your data safe. The first step is to back up your data to avoid losing information if a phone transfer is unsuccessful. Next, completely wipe your phone. The easiest way to perform this is by performing a factory reset.
The condition of your device is also worth considering before doing a trade-in. While AT&T does accept cracked phones, this will significantly lower your device's trade-in value. What's important to know is that an AT&T employee will assess your device for functionality issues to provide an estimated price. So, to give the best first impressions, it's sensible to deep clean your phone before sending it in for trade-in.
You can transfer your contacts and data
Moving essential data between phones is a vital part of the upgrade process. Several third-party options exist to move data without the phone company involved, such as Samsung's Smart Switch. Options vary between phone brands, models, and operating systems, however.
AT&T offers a simple, one-size-fits-all approach to back up your data with the AT&T Personal Cloud app, available on Google Play and the App Store. After a 30-day free trial, you can get 500GB of cloud storage for $4.99. The app greatly speeds up setting up new devices, offering a seamless way to send content between devices. Featuring automatic backup, your files will always be safe. You can easily locate files with a powerful search tool, and there's a private folder with PIN protection to secure sensitive information.
Exploring these four tips, you'll have the best idea of what to expect when upgrading your mobile with AT&T. It's important not to rush an upgrade — there may be an option that saves you more money in the long run you haven't explored yet.