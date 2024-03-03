4 Things To Know Before Upgrading Your Mobile Device With AT&T

AT&T is one of the leading cell phone providers globally and is well-known for its upgrade offers and promotions. With multiple plans available and money-saving services like its trade-in program, it's important to do your research before grabbing a shiny new device.

If your device is defective, slowing down, or not receiving important updates, it may be a sign that you're due for a phone upgrade. Before rushing into the process, there are important things to consider, such as the plans being offered and your potential eligibility for money-saving deals. Some AT&T plans offer a fee for an early upgrade while others don't, so it's important to consider all your options if you replace your phone often.

To save you from the fine print, we've gathered all the essential information from AT&T about its upgrade options and what to expect when receiving a new device from the mobile supergiant. Here are four important things to know before you upgrade with AT&T.