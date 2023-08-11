How To Deep Clean An Android Device Safely

Before cleaning your smartphone, unplug any chargers or cables, remove the case and accessories, and turn it off. The best tool to clean your phone is a microfiber cloth. This will clean the surface of the smartphone without scratching it — something regular cloth and even paper towels can't do.

If you don't have a microfiber cloth on hand, you can use the lens cloth that comes with a camera cleaning kit or glasses. Use the cloth to wipe the screen and back panel of the phone to get rid of dust and grime. Be careful not to apply too much pressure.

You can also lightly dampen the cloth with distilled water — just make sure not to get the cloth too wet. To disinfect a smartphone, most phone brands recommend using an alcohol-based solution consisting of 70 percent ethanol or isopropyl alcohol. Avoid pouring water or alcohol solution directly on the smartphone, and stick to dampening the microfiber cloth instead.

If you really want to make sure germs are dead, you can invest in a UV sterilizer light. This will kill any microbes on the surface of the phone, but won't get into the nooks and crannies.