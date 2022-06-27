Your Samsung Phone May Not Be As Water Resistant As You Thought

It has become common for companies to advertise the water-resistance capabilities of many of their smartphones. The extent of water and dust resistance is usually determined by the IP rating set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC); it is typically represented by the letters IP followed by two digits. Smartphone buyers have gotten used to these terms, and IP rating figures like IP57 and IP68 have been judiciously used for advertising the varying degrees of water resistance offered by gadgets.

But what happens if a manufacturer fails to deliver on its water-resistant rating claims and the consumer damages their phone? In Australia, a group of consumers who claimed that Samsung lied to them about its phones' true water resistance capabilities has successfully sued the company. Following a three-year legal tussle, an Australian Federal Court ruled in favor of the consumers and fined Samsung AUD $14 million ($9.7 million) in penalties, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Samsung made dubious claims about the water-resistance capabilities of some smartphones it sold between 2016 and 2018 in Australia. The ruling comes nearly three years after Australia's competition watchdog — the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) — launched an investigation against Samsung.