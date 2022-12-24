The Easiest Way To Transfer Data To Your New Samsung Galaxy

You'll need to install the Samsung Smart Switch app on both devices to make the transfer. Then you can tether them, either with a USB cable or wirelessly. For iPhones and iPads, you can import everything to your new Galaxy device using iCloud. The app also lets you send and restore data with a microSD card or flash drive (via Samsung).

Whichever method you pick, make sure both devices are fully charged. It can take some time to complete the transfer.

If your old device doesn't have the Smart Switch app already, go to the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store.

1. Launch the same app on the old device, allow the necessary permissions, and tap Send data.

2. Choose between wireless and cable. Bring the two devices together if you're using wireless. Or connect them via a USB cable.

3. The device will wait to connect.

4. Open the Samsung Switch app and select "Receive data". Or, navigate to Settings, find Smart Switch, and tap "Bring data from old device".

5. Select the "Galaxy/Android" as the source in the "Galaxy/Android, iPhone/iPad, and Windows phone" menu.

6. Pick between wireless or cable once again on the new Galaxy.

7. Tap yes on the Allow connection popup on the old device.

8. Select the data you wish to transfer — everything, ju1 ust contacts, calls, and messages, or custom.

The transfer will automatically start, alongside a percentage readout of the progress (via Samsung).