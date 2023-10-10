Tell-Tale Signs Your Smartphone Needs An Upgrade

Smartphones have become an essential part of our lives, and we rely on them for a wide range of tasks, from staying connected with friends and family to managing our work and personal lives. However, smartphones can quickly become outdated as they age, and sooner or later, there comes a time when an upgrade seems necessary. While smartphone companies want users to upgrade to a smartphone as soon as a newer model arrives in the market — typically within a year — it would be impractical for users to stick to a yearly upgrade cycle. And given the rising prices of smartphones, it is not a financially wise decision either.

Interestingly, most consumers in the U.S. are wise enough not to fall victim to marketing tactics, and the average smartphone user in the country switches to a new device every two and a half years. That said, there will certainly be outliers, like people who cannot help but upgrade to a new phone every year and others who will wait as long as possible to switch to a new phone. If you fall into the category of people who do not mind using old smartphones as long as they continue to work, there will certainly be a time when the phone starts showing signs of its age.

Once you get to that point, these unmistakable signs should serve as the initial indicators that it's time to trade in your aging smartphone for a brand new, shiny replacement. Let us discuss what these aforementioned tell-tale signs really are.