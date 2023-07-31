What To Do If Your Android's Battery Is Going Down While Charging

You settle into your favorite spot, plug in your Android device, and expect it to fuel up. But you find that the battery percentage is on a mysterious downward spiral instead of gaining power. (It could be the result of an app, which is why we recommend uninstalling these ones on Android.) This issue can be more than just a mere inconvenience — it may leave you disconnected at crucial times, unable to contact others, use essential apps, or even miss out on important updates.

For a world that's highly connected and reliant on technology, this could pose significant challenges. It can be incredibly frustrating when you're getting ready for a long day, and your smartphone, a device you largely depend on for work and school, is not equipped with enough power to support you throughout. However, rest assured — you're not alone.

Many Android users have encountered this unusual problem. While there may be some quick troubleshooting steps you can take, such as buying a new charger, you might need a new battery. (Or if you have an old phone, it might be time to pick a new one with great battery life.)