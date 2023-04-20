5 Of The Best Chargers For Your Android Phone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maintaining a consistent charge throughout the day is something that Android users simply demand from their devices. The average smartphone offers a battery life that clocks in at a little under 10 hours. The highest performers can typically extend this range by a few hours, but they tend to come in at a sizeable premium over the most popular smartphone platforms on the market.

Whether you're investing in a powerhouse machine or a more recognizable Android phone, battery life and fast charging remain at the center of any decision in this realm. It's simply not enough to put an Android with great battery life in your pocket if you don't add in the charging capabilities to match. Unfortunately, many phone users don't realize the divide between a run-of-the-mill charger and one that's enhanced for maximum performance. Fast chargers are no longer a specialty item and realistically should be found in every consumer household that supports one or more Android phones. They're relatively inexpensive and offer a vast improvement in charging speed over the more pedestrian options that break quickly and don't add battery life to your phone with any urgency. Selecting a new charger can be daunting, especially since they now won't come prepackaged with many new smartphones. Fear not, however! These are the best charging equipment options for your Android phone.