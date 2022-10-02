Why You Need To Use The Right Charger For Your Android Phone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While we make a lot of effort in selecting the best Android phone, we hardly think about getting the right charger. Many people simply accept the available charger or order a cheap third-party adapter online when buying a smartphone. Consumers might think that selecting a charger has minimum to no role in how a phone performs when, in fact, using the wrong power adapter with your smartphone not only extends the charging time but can also damage the battery that powers your phone. Especially now, many smartphone brands do not provide a charger in the box with the phone. Hence, it is vital to do some research and select an appropriate charger for your precious Android smartphone.

Back in 2020, Apple stopped providing a power adapter with iPhones. While Android phone manufacturers such as Samsung made fun of Apple, many followed suit. Since 2021, companies like Samsung and Google have shipped smartphones without a free adapter. Nevertheless, it doesn't matter whether you're buying a new smartphone or need a charger for your old device; you need a basic idea about the factors determining which charger will complement your device.