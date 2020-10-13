iPhone 12 has no charger in the box

Today Apple revealed that they’d no longer be packing an AC adapter in the box with their new iPhone products. Because of this move, they’re able to ship the product with a smaller box. With smaller boxes, they’re able to put 70 percent more products on a shipping pallet – but you’re going to need to figure out how you’re going to charge your phone.

Apple revealed that they’d cut BFR, PVC, Beryllium, and Mercury from their new iPhone. They announced that the packaging is more than 90% recycle-friendly fiber. You’ll be able to toss that box right in the recycling bin, provided you’ve separated the bits.

But you’re going to need a charger. In the box you’ll get an iPhone 12, and a USB-C cord, and maybe some paper documentation. But there will be no earbuds, no headphones, no wall plug. For that, you’ll need either an adapter you already own (quite likely) or a wireless charger.

Apple also announced that the new iPhone will work with a new MagSafe ecosystem. That’s a wireless charger that attaches to the back of the iPhone 12 with a magnet. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on MagSafe, and stick around as we learn more about the iPhone 12 and its entire family of devices, mini and Pro included!