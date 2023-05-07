8 Android Phones With The Best Battery Life, According To The Manufacturers
Since we rely on our smartphones to do so much for us throughout the day, it's important that the battery is beefy enough to last the entire day. Smartphones need a lot of power to run their big, beautiful displays and keep everything running smoothly inside. While there are ways to fix your Android phone's poor battery life, you can also just invest in a new smartphone that's known for having a great battery life.
Most flagship phones nowadays offer a standard 5,000 mAh battery. However, you may find yourself wondering — how many of these smartphone batteries have actually been put to the test by the manufacturer? Some smartphone manufacturers will market a phone as having a two- or three-day battery life but then explain in the fine print that a full "day," according to them, only equates to five hours of use. A lot of people do only use their phones for five hours a day, but the claim is misleading when others may average seven or ten hours of use.
All of the phones we've rounded up here have stats on how large the smartphone's battery is, as well as estimated usage times for specific tasks. Some manufacturers are vaguer than others, but one thing is true among them all — estimated battery tests are just that: estimates. Depending on how you use your phone, your actual battery life could be wildly different than what the manufacturer produced in a testing environment.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung is currently the best phone the company offers. It has a pretty decent battery life, especially when you consider how much power the phone is sucking up in the background to execute all of the phone's excellent features.
According to the specs page, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 5,000 mAh battery can provide up to 25 hours of internet usage time over Wi-Fi, up to 26 hours of wireless video playback time, up to 49 hours of talk time, and nearly 100 hours of wireless audio playback time. Even if you're using the phone for demanding tasks throughout the day, it should last you from when you wake up to when you go to bed, and then some.
Beyond that, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra includes a 6.8-inch Infinity-O screen with a 3088x1440 resolution and Dynamic AMOLED 2X display technology. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor with up to 12 gigabytes of RAM and 1 terabyte of storage. The rear camera setup features a 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 10-megapixel cameras. For selfies, you've got a 12-megapixel camera.
In addition, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra brings back the embedded S Pen, as well as an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for unlocking your phone. It supports 5G network technology, NFC technology, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6.
Samsung Galaxy A54
Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, Samsung's Galaxy A54 has been put to a lot of estimated battery tests. Based on Samsung's in-house tests, the Galaxy A54 can get up to 46 hours of talk time, 19 hours of internet usage time over a Wi-Fi connection, 68 hours of wireless audio playback, and 21 hours of wireless video playback time. Depending on how much you use your smartphone every day, it could easily last you one to two days between charges.
Inside, the Galaxy A54 boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Beneath the screen, you'll find an octa-core processor, 6 gigabytes of RAM, and 128 gigabytes of storage, with the option to expand up to 1 terabyte of extra storage with a microSD card. The phone comes with support for 5G speeds as well as Bluetooth 5.3, and it's insured for four generations of Android OS updates and five years of security maintenance.
Samsung's Galaxy A54 retails for only $449.99, so it's no surprise that the camera setup doesn't rival that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, the camera setup is still better than many other budget Android phones available for under $500. You'll get a 32-megapixel camera in the front for selfies, as well as a triple camera setup in the back, with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.
Google Pixel 7 Pro
The Pixel 7 Pro is Google's newest phone and has a pretty sweet estimated battery life. Its 5,000 mAh battery can last beyond 24 hours, charge insanely quickly via the 30W charger, and even share battery life with other devices. When we reviewed the Pixel 7 Pro, the battery lasted all day, no problem.
According to Google, turning on Extreme Battery Saver mode could get you up to 72 hours of battery life. Using Extreme Battery Saver mode is a great way to get the most battery life out of your Google Pixel, but it disables certain background processes and turns down the brightness. You can set this mode to turn on when your phone's battery life hits a certain percentage, but most people won't have it turned on all the time to reach that insane 72-hour battery life.
The Pixel 7 Pro boasts a proprietary custom-built Google Tensor G2 processor that's paired with the Titan M2 security chip. Priced at $899, Google's Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12 gigabytes of RAM, and up to 512 gigabytes of storage. You'll also find a top-notch camera setup, with a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera, and three cameras in the rear, including a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. As you'd expect with a flagship smartphone, the Pixel 7 Pro has a fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, and an ultra-wideband chip.
ASUS ZenFone 9
The ASUS ZenFone 9 features a long-lasting 4,300 mAh battery that's capable of 30W fast charging via the HyperCharge adapter. While that's a smaller battery capacity than many other flagship smartphones — which typically have a 5,000 mAh battery — there are a lot of official tests from ASUS demonstrating the ZenFone 9's battery capability. ASUS says the ZenFone 9 can last up to 1.9 days based on the company's normal usage model and up to 18.5 hours when just playing videos. With both the normal usage model test and the video playback test, ASUS is careful to say that actual usage may differ depending on the conditions of each individual user.
Test conditions for the normal usage model include the following in one day: 90 minutes of phone calls, 500 text messages, 80 minutes of streaming music, 30 minutes of playing YouTube videos, 30 minutes on TikTok, 60 minutes of gameplay, 20 photos taken, and 120 seconds worth of video recorded. For the video playback test, ASUS set the ZenFone 9 to 200 nit display brightness, 60Hz FHD display, and 50% audio volume. Finally, a 1080p video was repeated on a loop.
That battery also supports an impressive array of features, as the ZenFone 9 boasts a 5.9-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and includes a revamped cooling system. Starting at $699.99, the ZenFone 9 has an upgraded dual-camera system with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Sony's IMX363 sensor. There's also a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and facial recognition unlocking.
Moto G Power 2023
Motorola says that the 5,000 mAh battery in the Moto G Power 2023 can last up to two days on a single charge, but the details surrounding this claim are a bit unclear. Under the heading advertising a two-day charge, Motorola says the battery can keep up with you "whether you're listening to a playlist, video chatting with friends, or binge-watching a new series." So does this mean the battery can last two days while doing all the aforementioned activities?
In the lead-up to the release of the Moto G Power 2023, Motorola promised you would get up to 38 hours of battery life out of its Moto G Power 2023. Battery life claims supposedly include both usage and standby time, but there's no clear estimate of how the phone is being used to reach this 38-hour estimate. There's also the standard disclaimer that battery life claims vary based on your signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.
In addition to its 5,000 mAh battery, the Moto G Power 2023 boasts a vivid 6.5-inch LCD display with edge-to-edge bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate. You'll also find a MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor with 6 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage. The phone only costs $299.99 but features Android 13, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 50-megapixel main rear camera. You can unlock your phone via facial recognition through the front camera or by using the built-in fingerprint reader.
TCL 30 V
With its 4,500 mAh battery, the $300 TCL 30 V smartphone can last up to nine days on standby. That's an impressive standby time, but most of us use our phones on a daily basis, so here are some better stats to reflect the 30 V's battery life. It can last up to 30 hours when you're just using the call feature, and up to 24 hours with mixed usage — although TCL isn't clear on what mixed usage means.
In addition to all-day power, the phone can be fully charged in less than two hours with the included 18W fast charger. It's also equipped with OTG reverse charging capabilities, so you can charge someone else's phone or one of your other devices.
Beneath the hood of TCL's 30 V smartphone, you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, 4 gigabytes of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Streaming videos and playing games will not only feel smooth with these internals but also look good with the 30 V's 6.67-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and NXTVISION technology. The 30V features Android 11, supports Bluetooth 5.1, and you can unlock the phone with the rear fingerprint sensor or the 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The rear camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel AI-powered main camera, a 5-megapixel super-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.
Unihertz Tank
The Unihertz Tank has a massive 22,000 mAh battery, and yet it only retails for $399.99. Unihertz says that its Tank device can stay powered on for one week with regular use and no charging in between uses. Though the company does conduct its own battery tests, it doesn't state what regular use entails — like how many hours the phone is used every day or which tasks are carried out during tests.
Unihertz does get specific with its estimates for calling time and standby time. The Tank supports up to 150 hours worth of calls and up to 2,380 hours when not in use — also known as standby time — which would be nearly 100 days. The company does also state that battery claims depend on the network, location, features configuration, and usage among other factors. In other words, your results may vary from these tests. However, only 1.8 hours of 66W rapid charging can take the Tank device up to 90% battery. If a friend needs some power for their phone, you can turn your phone's massive battery into a power bank using the OTG function for reverse charging.
In addition to its incredible battery capacity, the Tank is equipped with a 6.8-inch LCD display, 8 gigabytes of RAM, 256 gigabytes of storage, and a MediaTek MT6789 processor. The rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel AI-powered camera, a 20-megapixel night vision camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, in addition to a 32-megapixel front camera.The Unihertz Tank has an IP68 rating, runs Android 12, and supports Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and Wi-Fi 5. You can unlock the smartphone via a side-mounted fingerprint sensor or facial recognition and use its high-powered 1200-lumen flashlight while camping or hiking late at night.
OUKITEL WP19
The OUKITEL WP19 smartphone is equipped with a huge 21,000 mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging and supports reverse charging, so it can be used as a power bank to charge other devices. At only $449.99, the WP19's long battery life is a steal. It can last for 36 hours when playing videos, 123 hours when listening to music, and 122 hours worth of phone calls.
OUKITEL claims the phone can last 2,252 hours on standby, which is just over 93 days. When you're camping or going on a long hike, this extensive battery life comes in handy. The phone is also IP68 waterproof, IP69K dustproof, and has a MIL-STD-810H drop proof rating.
Late-night campers can also take advantage of the WP19's 20-megapixel night vision camera with a 20-meter distance. For other pictures, you can use the 64-megapixel main rear camera or the 16-megapixel front camera. The front camera can also use facial recognition to unlock your phone, or you can use the fingerprint sensor.
Aside from its beefy battery, the OUKITEL WP19 smartphone boasts a powerful MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM, 256 gigabytes of storage, and a 6.78-inch IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and resolution of 2460x1080 pixels. The phone is also equipped with 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and NFC technologies.