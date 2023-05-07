8 Android Phones With The Best Battery Life, According To The Manufacturers

Since we rely on our smartphones to do so much for us throughout the day, it's important that the battery is beefy enough to last the entire day. Smartphones need a lot of power to run their big, beautiful displays and keep everything running smoothly inside. While there are ways to fix your Android phone's poor battery life, you can also just invest in a new smartphone that's known for having a great battery life.

Most flagship phones nowadays offer a standard 5,000 mAh battery. However, you may find yourself wondering — how many of these smartphone batteries have actually been put to the test by the manufacturer? Some smartphone manufacturers will market a phone as having a two- or three-day battery life but then explain in the fine print that a full "day," according to them, only equates to five hours of use. A lot of people do only use their phones for five hours a day, but the claim is misleading when others may average seven or ten hours of use.

All of the phones we've rounded up here have stats on how large the smartphone's battery is, as well as estimated usage times for specific tasks. Some manufacturers are vaguer than others, but one thing is true among them all — estimated battery tests are just that: estimates. Depending on how you use your phone, your actual battery life could be wildly different than what the manufacturer produced in a testing environment.