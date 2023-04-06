Moto G Power Nabs 5G, Upgraded Display, And An Increased Price For 2023

Ever since Motorola introduced the Moto G Power lineup of battery-focused smartphones in 2020, the company has been regularly updating these devices with newer models. The first Moto G Power device came to the market in February 2020 and was followed by the Moto G Power (2021) in January 2021. Motorola surprised everyone the same year when in November 2021, it came up with the Moto G Power (2022), a device the company continues to sell to this day. Given that the current Moto G Power has been on the market for well over 17 months, the lineup is definitely due for an update, and that is exactly what Motorola has delivered with the all-new Moto G Power 5G.

It goes without saying that Motorola has made several changes to the 2023 edition of the Moto G Power — starting with the name of the device. If not evident already, Motorola has stopped using the year tag to identify the model — a custom it has been following with the Moto G Power lineup since 2021. This is primarily because the new Moto G Power has a better tag to go with it this time around: 5G. Unlike its predecessors, which only featured LTE support, the 2023 edition of the Moto G Power is the first device from the lineup to offer 5G connectivity.

Aside from the much-needed 5G support, the phone also gets an upgraded display experience (1080p instead of 720p), gets a faster 120 Hz refresh rate, and also uses a much better processor this time around.