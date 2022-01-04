TCL 30 Series brings affordable 5G phones to T-Mobile and Verizon

TCL Communication has announced new 5G phones and a 5G router at CES 2022, aimed at providing an affordable way for consumers to join the 5G revolution. The company is well known in the electronics industry, both for its TVs and its phones. In addition to phones under its own name, at one point the company also made Blackberry phones (via TechRadar).

TCL

TCL 30 Series Smartphones

TCL’s 30 Series line of phones includes the 5G-equipped TCL 30 XE 5G and 30 V 5G for the US market, and the TCL 30 5G coming soon for the European market.

The TCL 30 XE 5G is destined for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile; it features a display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 4 GB of RAM, and a battery designed to last all day and into the night. This model is the company’s first 5G phone for T-Mobile’s network.

In contrast, the TCL 30 V 5G is slated for Verizon. This model will feature 128GB of internal storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, 4500mAh battery, and a 6.7-inch HD screen. The phone comes with a whopping 50MP main camera and a 16MP front camera.

Both models feature an AMOLED display, complete with anti-scratch resistance. TCL says it will announce the prices for its new models in the “coming weeks” when they arrive at T-Mobile and Verizon. Though we don’t yet know what they will cost, TCL promises they’ll be “affordable yet powerful.”

TCL 5G Router

In addition to its new line of smartphones, TCL announced the all-new LINKHUB 5G router.

5G is poised to revolutionize the wireless industry, as well as the home internet market. The fastest variety of 5G delivers speeds in the gigabits, while the more commonly available variety still delivers speeds competitive with traditional broadband. Add in the benefit of not needing to run fiber to individual homes, and 5G promises to help close the “digital divide” between urban and rural internet access availability.

TCL clearly has this market in mind with its new router. The device offers Wi-Fi 6 and supports up to 256 users, making it ideal for smart homes and their plethora of connected devices. Pricing and availability are unclear at this time.