Tips To Get The Most Battery Life Out Of Your Google Pixel

Pixel phones are no longer the subtle entry-level flagships for enthusiasts. Models such as the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are more powerful than ever. Higher refresh rate display, multi-camera setup, 5G connectivity, and a powerful processor that can handle everything — the Google Pixel series checks all of these boxes. But what about battery life?

Over the years, Google has improved the battery life of Pixel phones. For all of the models released in 2021 and 2022, the company promises "beyond 24-hour battery life." Still, the actual battery runtime that users get out of their Pixel could vary depending on usage habits. For instance, if you use your Pixel for phone calls, online meetings, checking emails, and messaging friends or colleagues on WhatsApp, you could get more than 24 hours of battery life. But if you put the Pixel's excellent cameras to use for snapping pictures, recording videos, and editing them into something that can be shared on TikTok or Instagram, your battery consumption will be higher.

No one wants the battery percentage indicator to hit red, especially when there's no power bank or charger in hand. With a few Android tweaks, you can prolong your Pixel's runtime and squeeze some extra time out between charging sessions.