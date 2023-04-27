Best Android Phones Under $500 You Can Buy Right Now

Many of us are struggling to meet the economic demands of modern life as inflation spins out of control, the world plunges into recession, and global events rock our financial security — but it's not all bad news! Even in these times of austerity, you can find a high-quality smartphone for under $500. The Android options in this list represent the best in a competitive market that caters to all, with some even giving higher-priced phones a run for their money.

As far as basic features go, there is little difference between a budget Android phone and its flagship equivalent, although you will have to compromise on build quality and performance. However, for day-to-day usage, the best phones for under $500 are more than suitable for most applications, and you won't suffer a mild panic attack when it gets misplaced or swallowed by a couch cushion. Android fans who don't wish to spend a fortune on a phone but still want fast processing, a quality camera, or an acceptable amount of RAM and storage should certainly consider the following models.

In our search for the best Android phone under $500, we have considered certain qualifying factors that everyone should demand from a recent model. These include a battery life that lasts at least a day on a single charge, a decent screen with a minimum 1080p display with a fast refresh rate, a good primary camera that has a relatively high resolution, and enough storage space to meet the demands of apps, media, and files –- or expandable storage at a pinch. Here are the best Android phones you can find for under $500 right now.