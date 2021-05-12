Google Fi adds the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: What’s good?

Today we’re taking a peek at the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and its first appearance with Google Fi. This version of the smartphone is essentially identical to the device you’d get anywhere else – but here you’ll find it available with options for payment plans, one-time price action, and the Google Fi network providing your cellular and mobile data.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with Google Fi works with a decent display. It’s 6.5-inches large, HD+ (not quite as high-definition as your Galaxy S21, but fine for the price, at 720 x 1600 pixels), with TFT LCD tech.

This device has what Samsung calls an “Infinity-V” display – which effectively means there’s a notch in its forehead with a front-facing camera, and the notch is sort of V-shaped. The best part about this display is it is capable of 90Hz refresh, which means you could be watching 90-frames per second videos or playing some advanced games, depending on availability.

There’s 64GB internal storage for your downloads and video / photo storage. That’s a surprisingly decent amount of storage for a device that’s not high-end, mind you. You’ll likely have a difficult time reaching 64GB through the life of the device, unless you’re the sort of person that records videos every day and you download ALL your media to this one device.

The back-facing camera array includes a 48MP main camera plus 8MP, 5MP, and 2MP. The 8PM camera is your wide-angle camera, the 5PM camera is for macro photos, and the 2MP camera is used for depth-sensing. This collection of cameras is able to capture up to 4K-sized video at 30 frames per second.

This device has a 5000mAh battery, which, with the display we have here, means you’ll probably never find yourself needing to charge halfway through a day. You’ll likely be able to roll for a day and a half on a single full charge, if not more.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with Google Fi will cost you approximately $279.99 if you want to buy the device all at once. If you’re looking to pay in installments, you can pay approximately $11.67 a month until you reach the full $279.99 USD. This device can be attained from Google Fi online now.