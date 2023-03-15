Galaxy A54 Bolsters Samsung's Mid-Range With Enhanced OIS And A Small Price Bump

Samsung's latest contribution to the mid-range phone market has been announced. The new Galaxy A54 5G is set to hit the shelves next month, and it seems to be a solid choice for anyone who wants to put a lot of power in their pocket without blowing over $1,000 on a flagship device.

Compromising on price no longer means compromising on quality, and the mid-range phone market has long represented excellent value. A good example of this is screen quality, and the Samsung A54 5G remains true to trend here. You get a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an enhanced Vision Booster and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The 5,000 mAh processor is on par with many flagship models, and the octa-core processor should be able to handle everyday tasks, video editing, and most gaming duties, with ease.

The A54 5G comes with 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. As well, the A54 can still do something a flagship can't — take a micro SD card. You can slap an extra terabyte in there if you need to. And, as if the name didn't give it away, the phone also has 5G connectivity as standard. The device comes in two distinct styles: a color Samsung calls "Awesome Violet" and another called "Awesome Graphite." But there is far more to the A54 5G than the color of its case.