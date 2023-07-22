10 Apps Every Android User Should Consider Uninstalling

One of the best ways that smartphone users can enhance their digital experience is by performing regular maintenance on their phones to ensure optimal performance. Unwanted, underused, and unneeded apps can have a negative effect on factors such as productivity, entertainment, or communication. With the abundance of apps available on the Google Play Store, an Android phone can become oversaturated with apps very quickly. As a result, it can be easy to overlook the impact that certain apps have on the overall security of Android devices beyond performance.

Some applications are indispensable and crucial to the Android experience. Android users surely won't be deleting key apps such as Messages and Camera. You'll also likely want to keep any entertainment apps tailored to the your likes and interests. Additionally, other semi-essential apps like ridesharing apps, financial apps, and widgets such as the clock, calculator, and calendar should also be safe from deletion in nearly every case.

However, not all apps are essential. Any app that threatens phone security, has limited use, or takes an extreme toll on the phone's battery could be a candidate for deletion. Ultimately, it is up to the consumer to deem what apps are and are not essential, but we can help point you in the right direction. Here are 10 applications every Android user should consider uninstalling.